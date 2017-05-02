Chicago Man Sentenced to Nearly 10 Years for Heroin Convictions

DULUTH, Minn. – A Chicago man received a nearly 10-year prison sentence today after being convicted

of possessing heroin with intent to sell on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation, according to St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin.

A St. Louis County jury, in March, found Antonio Darrell Holmes, 29, guilty of first-degree possession of heroin and first-degree sale of the drug.

Today, May 2, a judge sentenced Holmes to 117 months in prison, with credit for the 442 days he has already spent in custody.

Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Nathaniel Strumme, who prosecuted the case, said Holmes was found with 90 grams of heroin with a street value of more than $10,000, and over $2,500 in cash when he was stopped by Fond du Lac police on February 20, 2015.

Strumme stated to the court that this was the defendant’s fourth controlled substance conviction.