Cirrus Gets Green Light for Ramping Up Vision Jet Production

It's the World's First Single Engine Personal Jet

DULUTH Minn.- Cirrus Aircraft in Duluth has reached a historic milestone

The company received the Federal Aviation Administration’s Production Certificate for what they call the Vision Jet. It’s the world’s first single engine personal Jet. This certificate gives Cirrus the green light to ramp up vision Jet production, and moving the industry into a new era of personal transportation.

“Our mission is to deliver an aviation experience that is the pinnacle of innovation, quality, safety to our customers. The Vision Jet is the quintessential embodiment of this vision and mission in delivering it,” said Pat Waddick, the President of Cirrus Aircraft.

Cirrus will be conducting the National Launch of Vision Jet later this month.