Derailed Bar Hosts Fundraiser For School Damaged By Arson

Bayview Elementary Was Vandalized In April

Proctor, Minn. – People in Proctor are helping raise money for the Bayview Elementary School that was vandalized back in April.

The Derailed Bar and Grill offered free tacos all day Tuesday, and encouraged people to make a donation to help the school.

All of the proceeds will go toward fixing up the damaged property.

“We just like to help the community,” sand Vanessa Weller, a manager at the bar. “We’re a family based restaurant, bar and grill. Anything we can do for them is a great cause.”

Two teenagers set fire to part of the Bayview Elementary.

Public donations can also be sent here: https://www.gofundme.com/BayViewPlayground