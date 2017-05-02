Names Released in Fatal Crash Near Oulu

UPDATE: Bayfield County Sheriff’s officials have released the names of the deceased and individuals involved in the crash that happened in the early morning hours of May 1.

The deceased individual involved in this crash is Marcus Anthony Tuura, 36, of Iron River, who is believed to have been the driver of his vehicle. His passenger was Renee Ann Ranta, 38, also of Iron River; her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle was 20-year-old Zeke Nieder of Oulu, who has been released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

INITIAL REPORT:

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – In the early morning hours around 2:00 a.m., on Monday, May 1, the Bayfield County Communications Center and the Douglas County 911 Center received calls of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Roads B and FF in Oulu.

The call received by Douglas County came from Maple, requesting an ambulance for two people involved in the same crash.

When responders arrived on scene, one individual was found and reported deceased.

The two individuals in Maple were transported to a hospital in Duluth, their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. Names of the individuals involved are being withheld until family is notified.