Garfield Vows To Stay On Council Amid Criminal Charges

'I Am Entitled To A Fair Legal Process'

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior city councilor Graham Garfield broke his silence Tuesday in a written statement one hour before the city council meeting. This, as Garfield faces four domestic abuse charges involving a gun, and as Mayor Jim Paine continues to stand by his public statement calling for Garfield’s resignation.

FOX 21 tried to get an on-camera statement as Garfield left the council chamber Tuesday, but that was denied with a “no comment” by Garfield who did refer back to his written statement.

That statement reads: “I have decided it will be best for my district and the council that I continue to serve in my existing capacity. Just as the election process is sacred, so too is the American justice system; a system that maintains that I am entitled to a fair legal process before judgment is passed against me. It was unfortunate that the mayor sought to inappropriately pass that judgment. I would also like it noted that I am now living a sober life and have begun to attend AA meetings. I appreciate the public’s support and understanding as I continue on the path of recovery.”

The statement was not verbally read by Garfield at the council meeting, which had a packed audience.

Meanwhile, city councilor Brent Fennessey did speak out, as well as concerned citizens.

“He has no intention of stepping down which is unfortunate. This is going to follow the city council. This is going to follow the city until it plays itself out one way or another and unfortunately it looks like it’s going to be played out longer than I wanted it too,” Fennessey said.

“Domestic violence has no place in there and so Graham Garfield has been asked to step down by numerous officials, privately and publicly including his partner and were just hoping the city council makes the right choice to move forward,” says Laura Gapske, a concerned citizen.

“I do not believe that you remaining as a city councilor is in the best interest of your district or your constituents. I do not believe you represent those in this community that are survivors of domestic abuse, domestic violence. I do not believe you are the best representative or role model for our children to look up to on out city council,” says Kim Young, a community activist.

While Garfield works through the legal process, City Attorney Frog Prell told FOX 21 a councilor or citizen can call on the council to vote to remove Garfield from his seat, which would take a 3/4 majority vote.

Prell also said in his 15 years as attorney for the city he’s never seen a city counselor actively defending themselves against one or more criminal charges.

Meanwhile, there has been controversy on the council in 2015 about a social media posting made by former Superior mayor Bruce Hagen that didn’t involve any criminal charges. But Garfield himself had strong words about.

“As an American he’s entitled to exercise his Freedom of Speech, but no one is entitled to hold elected office and so the stupid things we may say or do reflect on whether or not we should be elected officials.”

Garfield at the time said Hagen used the word “Muslim” as a slur on Facebook about President Obama and the First Lady.

Hagen chose not to resign and instead apologized while accepting an invitation to have dinner at the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports Mosque.

Below is the full statement read by councilor Brent Fennessey at Tuesday’s council meeting: