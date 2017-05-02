Hibbing Street Dance Still On

City Government Stepped in After Chamber of Commerce Pulled Out

HIBBING, Minn. – There’s good news for Hibbing’s annual jubilee street dance after the city government stepped in, following the Chamber of Commerce’s decision to cancel its permit request.

The decision came after the chamber wanted to make changes the city wasn’t comfortable with. But according to City Administrator Tom Dicklich, the street dance is too important to Hibbing to simply cancel.

“It’s one of those things where we know the community wants it,” said Dicklich. “They weren’t going to work with us in a manner we wanted, that we thought was safe, and the way we could make it a good community event.”

Dicklich added the city is close to hiring a former chamber member who has experience with the dance to organize this year’s event.