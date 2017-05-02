Superior City Councilor Graham Garfield Releases Statement

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior City Councilor Graham Garfield has issued a statement after requests for comment amid charges of domestic violence and a request from Superior Mayor Jim Paine to resign from his position.

The statement is as follows:

“In response to ongoing legal matters and the mayor’s request that I resign my position, I have decided it will be best for my district and the council that I continue to serve in my existing capacity. Just as the election process is sacred, so too is the American justice system; a system that maintains that I am entitled to a fair legal process before judgment is passed against me. It was unfortunate that the mayor sought to inappropriately pass that judgment. Regardless, I continue to support his agenda and believe in the principles on which I was elected. I would also like it noted that I am now living a sober life and have begun to attend AA meetings. I appreciate the public’s support and understanding as I continue on the path of recovery. I will have no further comment for the press at meeting time.”