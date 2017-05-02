Twin Ports organization makes Homegrown Music Festival a safer place

Feminist Action Collective members are here to help concert goers feel safe

Duluth, Minn.

The Homegrown Music Festival is a really big party, and there is a local organization that is working to make sure it’s as safe as possible.

Members of the Feminist Action Collective have been trained on bystander intervention techniques to help people who may be in a dangerous situation. They are wearing yellow buttons, and encouraging people to talk with them if they see something, or need help.

“What the goal is, is that people are really visible,” Homegrown volunteer organizer, Erin Naughton-Garrisson said. “If they need some assistance in a situation where they don’t feel safe. It’s for everybody, all genders, men, women, everybody that wants to enjoy the festival and not feeling safe. So they can look for someone with the yellow button.”

The members of Feminist Action Collective will be volunteering at Clyde Iron Works Wednesday, so people can learn more about their efforts.