Walker Looks Forward to Signing Bills Fighting Opioids

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker says he looks forward to signing a package of bills designed to fight opioid abuse in Wisconsin.

The state Senate gave final approval to nine bills Tuesday that are focused on increasing the effort to stop drug overdoses and fight to abuse of opioids, heroin and methamphetamine in the state. The bills passed with bipartisan support, even though some Democrats argued they didn’t do enough to combat drug abuse.

Walker reacted on Twitter with a message tanking the Legislature for passing the bills. Walker had called the Legislature into a special session to pass the proposals that grew out of recommendations of a task force.

Rep. John Nygren authored the bills and promised that the fight was not over.