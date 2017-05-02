Water Main Break on East 2nd Street in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth has reported a water main break on East 2nd Street at 12th Avenue East in the Hillside neighborhood.

The break occurred as a result of a large amount of water needed to contain a house fire in the neighborhood. As a result, a 12 inch water main connected to the hydrant ruptured. According to the City, this is an extensive repair and crews have been on site all day and the area of E 2nd Street has been closed between 12th and 13th Avenues East.

Residents in the area have been without water service, but is expected to be restored this evening.

Hospitals in the area were not affected by this rupture.