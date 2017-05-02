Wild Turkey Population on the Rise in Northeastern Minnesota

Suitable habitat has allowed the bird to expand its territory

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Wild turkey populations are on the rise in northeastern Minnesota, and the birds are showing up in areas where they haven’t normally been seen, according to a report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Generally seen in the lower half of the state, the wild turkeys have expanded their territory by finding areas of suitable habitat as far north as Itasca and southern St. Louis counties, including areas along the North Shore.

Their presence in the area has now prompted questions about the bird’s expanding numbers and potential opportunities for hunting.

In 2016, turkey hunting was expanded statewide, which added the northeastern portion of Minnesota to the existing permit area, 508. While the success rates of turkey hunting in the Arrowhead region are lower than southern areas, hunters do have the opportunity to pursue the birds.

The spring wild turkey hunt runs from April 12 to May 31 and is comprised of six separate time periods. Fall turkey season runs from September 30 to October 29.

For specifications and licensing information visit www.mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey