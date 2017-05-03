Attempted Child Abduction at Washington Elementary School Found to be Miscommunication

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department has reported that on Tuesday May 2, they received a report form a parent of a student at Washington Elementary school, who alleged that on Monday, May 1 someone contacted the school impersonating the mother of the child.

The report indicates that the caller told the staff at school that another family member would be picking the child up from school. It was later learned that no one from the family made the request, as a result, the child had to remain after school while a guardian came to pick up the child.

An immediate investigation by the school and police began upon receiving the complaint.

On Wednesday, May 3, the Cloquet Police Department and members from the Washington Elementary School and Cloquet School District confirmed that another family, with a similar student name and grade, contacted the school with a request for a relative to pick up that student.

Authorities believe the situation was a coincidental miscommunication caused by the similarities between the families and do not believe that students are in any danger at this time. The Cloquet Police Department and other area law enforcement have not received any other reports of suspicious activity.

In response, the police and school district are currently reviewing procedures on notifications of same-day notices from parents and guardians regarding how they want children to get home from school.

The Cloquet Police Department is urging all families to discuss child safety with their children. Tips and talking points can be found at http://www.kidsmartz.org/ParentTips