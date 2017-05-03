Battling Tick Bites with Essential Prevention

Experts are Warning of a Severe Tick Season Across Much of the Country

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a new report, tick-borne diseases are on the rise across much of the country. With that being said, it’s important to remain cautious, especially when pets are added into your daily life.

Northland veterinarians are seeing a spike in cases already this spring, raising concern to get your pets vaccinated, and checked regularly for ticks.

“Dogs are on couches, in kids beds, in adult’s beds; they’re all over the house,” said Dr. Justin Dahl, Owner of Happy Tails Veterinary Hospital in Superior.

Furry feline friends are dealing with an added dose of danger this year.

“We were seeing ticks as early as the first week of March. These things want to breed and reproduce,” said Dahl.

Dr. Dahl says so far this season is severe.

“It’s cold and then it warms up for three or four days, that’s enough to have these ticks come out,” said Dahl.

Our Northland climate is creating a hot spot for the creepy crawly critters to come out, latch on, and live.

“Once it’s attached and feeding with its blood meal, then it can transmit those diseases through the blood,” said Dahl. “The most common diseases tend to be Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis.”

Dr. Dahl says tick-borne diseases are dealt with nearly everyday at his Twin Ports practice.

“Sometimes ticks are things that can cause them to have a general malaise so they’re just very sluggish,

they don’t want to eat,” said Dahl.

Signs of throwing up and blood testing can also narrow down your animals diagnosis.

With a short drive across the bridge, Duluth resident Linda Carrillo is doing all she can to prepare her pets.

“Internally, topically, and then aromatically. “I have five children, a husband, and we have our two dogs,” said Carrillo. “I started using the Doterra essential oils about a year and a half ago.”

First using as a natural way to heal herself. Carrillo was injured, and over the counter medications weren’t working their medical wonders.

“Using it on their paws is good,” said Carrillo.

Nearly two years later, her pups Ozzy and Shawna are now also feeling the essential rewards of their owner.

“It’s absorbed quickly, the ticks, it repels them away, they don’t like it,” said Carrillo. “I can spray it on their paws, underneath behind the ears, and for the little one I just spray it on my hand and I rub it on her.”

Carrillo creates blends using Doterra Terra Shield, lemongrass, and eucalyptus.

“One drop, and diluting is really important, these are very strong oils,” said Carrillo.

She advises essential oil users make sure they know what is in their oil blends. Many essential oils purchased at big-box stores only contain a small amount of pure ingredients. Brand such as Doterra and

Young Living, are pure, 100 percent essential oil.

Carrillo says it’s important to follow direction in order to keep your furry friends healthy and happy the essential way.

“You can use it on yourself, you can use it on your children, use it on the pets and you’re good to go,” said Carrillo.

Dr. Dahl suggests mowing down the grass around your home as much as you can to prevent ticks from living there. Tick prevention medications, essential oils included, can help cut down on the amount of ticks your pets pick up as well. Dahl also suggests a routine pat down of your pets.

Linda Carrillo’s Essential Oil Tick Spray Recipe:

4 oz glass bottle

20 drops dōTERRA Terrashield

15 drops dōTERRA Lemongrass

15 drops dōTERRA eucalyptus

Fill with distilled water

Shake and spray.

