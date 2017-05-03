City Needs Input on Lincoln Park Upgrades

Planning Meeting Scheduled for May 15th

DULUTH, Minn. – Lincoln Park is just one parks the city is improving with $18 million in tourism tax dollars

From the St. Louis River Corridor Initiative.

Lincoln Park’s current playground sits across a city street from the picnic area. Residents and officials want the playground and pavilion on the same side of the street.

There’s a public meeting planned from 5-7 p.m. May 15th in the Lincoln Park Commons Cafeteria for residents to offer their ideas.

Project coordinator Lisa Luokkala says having community input on the project is important.

“This is a very unique park with a lot of historic features,” said Loukkala. “We’ve also heard that people want to see more accessibility at the playground, so having families and children help choose some of the design elements and play–scape structures; it’s a fun way to involve the community.”

Loukkala believes a new and improved playground, along with other planned improvements, will make Lincoln Park a popular destination for families.

“We have a great opportunity to increase programming for this park and bring it back to life, if you will,” said Loukkala. “It’s kind of under– utilized for what it was intended for, 100 years ago this park was hopping with different activities.”

Construction starts in the fall, most of the work will be done by the end of the year. The rest should be finished by early spring 2018.