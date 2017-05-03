Cloquet Legion Post Closing Its Doors

Post Can't Afford to Run Clubhouse

CLOQUET, Minn. – Wednesday was bittersweet for members American Legion Post 262.

The post recently sold its clubhouse, and Wednesday the packing up process started.

Post 262 started in 1919 and moved into their current location close to two decades ago. For now, they’ll share a space with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter.

The Post Commander says the group can’t afford to run the clubhouse anymore with membership declining.

“Our average age of club members is probably in the late 60’s, early 70’s,” said Glen Wirtanen. “They just don’t participate, can’t participate in many cases. We’ll still support local veterans, families and things like that.”

Anything the Post doesn’t keep will be sold at auction May 20th.