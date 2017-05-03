DAV Rummage Sale Set for Saturday

Proceeds Help Veterans in Need

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Disabled American Veterans host a rummage sale Saturday at Cloquet’s National Guard Armory.

Standard rummage sale fare will be available, but organizers say this sale is unique, as it’s on an honor system.

“We do not mark anything, price anything,” said Gary Dahl with the DAV. “People come in, see what they need or want, and they make a donation on the way out. We don’t want to know what they have, or what they donate.”

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the sale are used to help veterans in need and their families.