Douglas County Sheriff Involved in 3 Car Crash

POPLAR, Wis. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports that a County Deputy was involved in a three car crash involving minor injuries.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 2, according to authorities. Deputy Kris Witt was westbound on USH 2 near Bayfield Road, west of Poplar, when she pulled onto the shoulder to assist a disabled vehicle.

A trailing vehicle, a white Jeep, was slowing when it was struck from behind by a red Ford Explorer, forcing the Jeep across the oncoming lanes and into the ditch where it rolled over.

The Ford reportedly struck the rear of the squad car, forcing it into the ditch. The Ford, as a result, suffered from extensive front end damage.

Deputy Witt was treated and released from a local hospital. No further information is available at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation.