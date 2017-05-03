Duluth Firefighters Hold Pinning Ceremony

New Hires and Promotions Honored

A new firefighter tradition continued in Duluth Wednesday, giving recognition to firefighters who have excelled at the job.

At the Duluth Depot, the fire department held the second annual pinning ceremony. New firefighters and those recently given promotions were honored as well as the Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year.

Family members and the firefighter’s children were able to pin the honors onto the people being recognized.

Chief Dennis Edwards says Duluth is one of the hardest places to fight a fire due to the odd weather and hilly terrain so the hard-working firefighters deserve the special recognition.