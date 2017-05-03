Duluth Lions Club Celebrates 60th Pancake Day Thursday

Breakfast All Day Supports Local Causes

DULUTH, Minn. – An annual tradition will be back in Duluth tomorrow.

The Duluth Lions Club 60th Annual Pancake Day is Thursday, May 4 from 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. in Pioneer Hall at the DECC.

The Pancake Day event brings in between $75,000 – $80,000 which is the Duluth Lions Club major fundraiser for the year.

All funds raised go directly back into the community to help people with hearing, sight and diabetes needs.

Tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door.

Discount tickets are available at DTCU Downtown and Miller Hill Branch, Mainstream Fashions for Men and all State Farm Officers.

In honor of 60 years, there will be prizes for the 600th and 6000th person through the line.

There will be free parking at the DECC all day.

For more information, head to the Duluth Lions Club Pancake Day Facebook page.