Duluth Lions Club Pancake Day is Thursday

It's The Organization's Biggest Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn.- Pancake Day is the Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser each year, and last year, the organization was able to raise $50,000 to give back to the community.

Thousands of people attend Pancake day each year. Funds are raised through ticket sales, which are 6 dollars in advance, and 7 dollars at the door. The Money raised at the fundraiser is used to help people with hearing and sight problems, or diabetic. Funds are also used to help Youth.

“I think most community members have someone that they’re familiar with that have some sight problems. They probably know someone with hearing difficulties. They or someone they know may have diabetes and of course everyone has been a youth and there’s a lot of youth in the community we need to help out if we can,” said Daryl Harper, the Pancake Chair of the Duluth Lions Club.

To honor the 60th Anniversary, there will be prizes for the 600th and 6000th person in Line.

The Lions Club is the largest service organization in the world, has around 1.4 million members across the world in more than 200 countries.