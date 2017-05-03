Duluth YMCA Gets People Moving on Walking Wednesdays

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth YMCA is doing its part to get people moving more throughout the month of May. Anybody is invited to take part in “Walking Wednesdays”.

It’s all part of the city’s Bus Bike Walk month. Wednesday night, a group of walkers made its way from the YMCA down to Canal Park.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get people outside to enjoy the weather and get some simple exercise.

“We have a new family that just came in, they’re joining us for the first time down here,” said Emily Ranta, associate executive director of the Duluth YMCA. “They’re newer to the community and wanted to get to know the area. Bus Bike Walk month is all about active transportation and active living and this really hits home with that.”

The walks will start each Wednesday through the month of May. The first takes off at noon starting at the courthouse and another at 5:30 p.m. from the downtown YMCA.