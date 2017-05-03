Head of the Lakes United Way Hosts Luncheon

Volunteers and Organizations Were Honored for Their Work

DULUTH, Minn.- The Head of the Lakes United Way honored people and organizations that have helped with their cause through volunteering and monetary donations.

United Way held their Annual Luncheon at the DECC today. It’s a chance for their organization to say thank you to their community partners, and celebrate all the work that United Way and its volunteers have been doing to make the community a better place to live and work.

“The gratitude and what the money is able to do, like I said, small amounts add up to a large pool, and then the community determines what that should be invested in. I have tons of gratitude for the people who do that for us, who make the decisions and help collect the money, and give the money. We wouldn’t exist without them,” said Matt Hunter, President of Head of the Lakes United Way.

The Head of the Lakes United Way services Ashland and Bayfield Area, Greater Duluth, the North Shore, and Douglas county.