Hermantown Man Receives 60 Year Prison Sentence for Sex Assault

Believed to be the longest durational sentence imposed for sex crimes since implementation of sentencing guidelines

DULUTH, Minn. – A Hermantown man received a 60-year prison sentence today for sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl.

It is believed to be the longest durational sentence for a sex crime in the county since the implementation of Minnesota sentencing guidelines in the early 1980s, according to St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin.

In March, a St. Louis County jury found Brian Arthur Barthman, 47, guilty of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Barthman was sentenced to two 30 year prison sentences to be served consecutively.