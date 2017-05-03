Man Sentenced for Role in Hit-and-Run Homicide in Gilbert

Will Get 67 Months in Prison
Matt Suoja

GILBERT, Minn.-A 57-year-old man was sentenced to 67 months in jail today, for his role in a fatal hit-and-run in Gilbert in October of last year.

Jeffrey Airhart hit 85-year-old Florence Mannelin with his vehicle on the 100 block of Broadway Avenue. After Airhart left the scene, the victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Airhart has had prior run-ins with the law including having a history of convictions related to driving under the influence.

Other than the sentence, Airthart has to pay restitution of about $7,000.

 

