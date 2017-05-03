Man Wanted in Connection to Death Investigation in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The Crookston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an individual who may have information related to a death investigation.

Eddie Markeith Frazier is described as age 49, 6′ 4″ tall, 320 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a silver 4-door 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora with Minnesota license plate 341-VNZ.

Crookston Police officers discovered Tawnja Rene Wallace, 48, deceased in her home around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wallace shared the home with Frazier in the 100 block of South Broadway in Crookston. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.

Authorities say Frazier was last seen around 11 a.m. today in Detroit Lakes. Frazier may be headed to the Twin Cities, South Dakota, or Arizona. There is no indication that Frazier is armed and no information indicating an on going threat to public safety.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.