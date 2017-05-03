Stock Car Racing Season Beginning in the Northland

The Weather Has Delayed the Beginning of the Season

PROCTOR, Minn.- Stock Car Racing Season is beginning in the Northland.

Today, Representatives from all of the Northern Tier tracks of the Wissota Promoters Association gave an overview of their upcoming seasons and dates. Though the season is starting a little late because of weather, race fans are excitedly to finally get out to the tracks.

“The cabin fever is pretty bad around here there’s a lot of folks around here chomping at the bit to get out and get started,” said Nick Gima, the Vice President of ABC Raceway.

Weather permitting, Many of the tracks, like proctor speedway are hoping to open this weekend.