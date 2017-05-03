‘A Time Treasured Antiques’ Opens in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A new niche of a business has opened up in downtown Duluth. A Time Treasured Antiques is now located next to Security Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street.

The owner, Catherine Miller, says her first week open, the support from the local nearby businesses was immediate.

“We opened here Monday. This is our third day, and on our first day here, Security Jewelers, which is next door, they came in, they took photographs and they put it on their Facebook page welcoming us to the neighborhood,” Miller said.

Miller is working this week to house the entire first floor full of vendors.

Click here for the business’ Facebook page.

Miller also owns Miller’s Auction in Duluth, as well as Once Loved Furniture on 208 West Superior Street.