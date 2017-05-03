TWO PART SPECIAL: Top Photographers

JOIN US ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY FOR THIS SPECIAL REPORT

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland is home to many talented photographers, who work to capture the abundant beauty the area has to offer.

There are those who simply enjoy capturing the moment and posting to social media, and there are others who have come to call this passion their job.

FOX 21 Meteorologist William Seay will catch up with a few of these photographers, and find out just why they’re so passionate about capturing and sharing their photos from around the Northland.

Join us for two part special report, Top Photographers. Part one will air Wednesday, May 3 and part two will air Thursday, May 4, only on FOX 21 News at 9.