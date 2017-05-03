UMD Art Students Sell Their Art For A Cause

Proceeds To Benefit CHUM

Duluth, Minn.

UMD students put their artistic capabilities to the test for a great cause. Art students came up with the idea to make art based on the trials and tribulations of those who seek help from CHUM.

The idea behind the show was to portray how strong the individuals are even if they’re going through a tough time. 100% of the proceeds for art work sold during the silent auction will benefit the chum organization.

“We think it’s a really important organization. They need a lot of help and they do really great work around Duluth. It had a lot of potential for artistic development. Something we could make a show actually about,”says UMD Student Will Madison.

The art show is open to the public through May 9th in the Tweed Museum of art on the UMD campus.