Denfeld Releases 2017 Lip Dub Video

Denfeld Students Have Made Videos Since 2014 to Promote School Pride

DULUTH, Minn. – Denfeld High School released their annual lib dub video today.

The videos have become somewhat of a tradition. Since 2014, students have put the work in each year, showcasing their video production and lip synching skills to show hunter pride for their school.

Each of the last four years, Denfeld High School students have produced and choreographed a brand new video.

“It’s one day of the year that I think everyone actually comes to school and enjoys everything that we’re doing because we get to have fun and show our pride,” says Denfeld senior Julia Ketola.

For the class of 2017, the tradition has grown with them throughout their time in high school.

“I feel like we get more and more people that want to be in it and get involved every year,” says Denfeld senior Kylie Shea. “It’s really inspiring.”

It gives students a chance to show off what they love about Denfeld.

“My favorite thing is that people open doors for other people and anybody can talk to anybody. We don’t really have any social groups here, we’re kind of just one big family,” says Shea.

And lets the students express their school pride.

“Denfeld gets kind of a bad rep all around Duluth and they only hear the bad things but I think the lip dub is the one good thing,” says Shea.

It takes a lot of work.

“It’s a big production getting a thousand kids to do what you want at the same time,” says Ketola.

But for the students, making the video is always worth it.

“All the other schools around us, since they don’t do it, they hype us up about it,” says Shea. “They’re like ‘your lip dub was so cool!'”

They lip dub videos aren’t organized by school faculty. The students produce the whole thing on their own.