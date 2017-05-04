DNR K9’s Sniff Out Invasive Species

Officers Can Find Zebra Mussels on Boats

DULUTH, Minn. – With Minnesota’s Fishing Opener around the corner, plenty of boats will be on the water.

The Department of Natural Resources wants to raise awareness about invasive species.

Aquatic invasive species, specifically zebra mussels, are a big problem in Minnesota lakes. The DNR is pulling out all the stops to stop the spread.

One measure; four K9 units employed by the DNR. These dogs are specifically trained to sniff out zebra mussels on boats, especially hard to find places boaters may miss.

The DNR primarily uses the dogs for roadside checks, but you may see one of these four-legged officers at your local launch.

“We’re also at accesses, checking boats both coming in and leaving,” said Julie Siems, K9 Conservation Officer with the Minnesota DNR. “Especially ones that have been sitting on a lake for a couple days that could have zebra mussels on them.”

Thanks to K9 officers and other measures, the spread of invasive species has slowed. Representatives with Minnesota Sea Grant say the dogs are welcome additions.

“We view the K9 program as another layer of defense in terms of stopping aquatic invasive species,” said Doug Jensen, Minnesota Sea Grant’s AIS Program Coordinator. They’re helping educate boaters where to look, what to look for, and make sure they’re taking precautions to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.”

These dogs spend their fall and winter sniffing out venison as well as guns and ammunition.

Minnesota’s Fishing Opener is coming up May 13th.