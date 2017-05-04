Duluth Lions Club Hosts 60th Annual Pancake Day

Money Raised from Thursday's Event will go Toward Sight, Hearing, Youth and Diabetes Programs

DULUTH, Minn. – For 60 years, Northlanders have been coming together and flipping flapjacks all for a great cause.

The annual Duluth Lions Club Pancake Day happened all day at the DECC Thursday.

Organizers spent the Wednesday preparing over 2,600 pounds of pancake batter along with 700 gallons of coffee and 41 cases of syrup.

Hundreds of volunteers came together to feed thousands, all while raising funds for local charity programs.

Money from Thursday’s event will go toward programs for sight, hearing, youth, and diabetes.

One regular volunteer FOX 21 spoke with, simply enjoys helping out every year.

“They’ll come over and holler, Hi Don! How are you and good morning; it’s great to see, it’s an atmosphere of just enjoyment,” said Don Mendoza. “I can’t wait until next year after today, I’ll need a day off to sleep but other than that, hey I’ll be ready!”