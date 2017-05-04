Ex-School Official Charged in Sex Abuse Case in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) – A former Catholic school administrator from western Wisconsin has been charged with enticing a teenager for sex.

Court documents allege 59-year-old Steven Smolek told police he chatted online with a 16-year-old boy and met him while living in Mosinee in January 2015. Charges against Smolek include child enticement and sexual intercourse with a child.

The La Crosse Tribune reports Smolek served as the Diocese of La Crosse’s assistant superintendent of schools for over a year until he resigned on November 23, two days after he spoke with police.

Police say no victims were found in La Crosse. Diocese officials say police determined there’s no connection between Smolek’s charges and his work with the diocese.

No working phone numbers could be found for Smolek by The Associated Press. The local court clerk says the case file doesn’t list his attorney.