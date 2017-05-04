Mario-Themed Chalk Art in Canal Park

Artists Drew Mario, Princess Peach, and a Whole Level From the Game

DULUTH, Minn. – Anyone who walked along the lakewalk the last couple days may have noticed some Mario-themed chalk art.

The mural depicts Mario himself, Princess Peach, and a whole level of the game, including fish and lava.

Two artists made the chalk sketch on Wednesday to give lake walkers something fun to do while enjoying the beautiful weather.

“We’ve seen a few kids go over the blocks, jumping around trying to avoid the different obstacles, so it’s more of just something to brighten up someone’s day because everyone passes by here,” says chalk artist Marcy Merritt.

The creators say they’d love to make more chalk art this summer, possibly paying tribute to Legend of Zelda or Pokemon.