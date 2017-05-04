It’s Moving Season, And Couches Are Back on Sidewalks

Putting Couches Out on Sidewalks Is Against City Code in Duluth

DULUTH ,Minn.- Schools like UMD Offer recycling programs, where students can schedule for a crew to come pick up old unwanted furniture. But during move out season each year, many couches, chairs and mattresses are just left on sidewalks.

If you’re looking to get rid of furniture this spring, there are many places people can take those items. Organizations like Goodwill or the Salvation Army accept donations of gently used couches in good condition.

“Goodwill is a non profit organization, when you donate, we then re-sell the gently used goods to support our mission. And our mission is to provide employment, job opportunities to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment,” said Scott Vezina, the Public Relations Specialist at Goodwill.

And if you’re couch isn’t in top condition, places like the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District accepts furniture and other house hold items like electronic appliances, no matter what shape they’re in.

“You can bring a sofa, any kind of furniture, good building materials, books, plates, cups all of your cook wear, in any condition here,” said Karen Anderson, the Director of Community Relations at WLSSD.

Leaving a couch on the side of the road in Duluth is actually against city code.