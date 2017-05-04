Prayer Day Held in Superior

Trying to Bring Positive Vibes to the Community

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The 66th National Day of Prayer was held today outside the courthouse in Superior.

The event today was newly elected mayor Jim Paine’s first prayer event.

The event was held to help bring positive vibes not only for the community, but the nation as well.

The leader of the prayer group, Rose Ligman, said the prayer is meant to stave off evil acts not only for the Northland, but the nation as a whole.

The leaders of the prayer group also said they believe religion has been under attack in the U.S. is this prayer event is one way to fight back.