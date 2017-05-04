Slip Bridge To Temporarily Rise For Boats Friday

Reconstruction Work Expected To Be Complete By Grandma's Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth tells FOX 21 the reconstruction work being done on the Minnesota Slip Bridge is ahead of schedule by a few days and is expected to open up this Friday.

The raising of the bridge will allow the Vista Fleet and charter businesses to get their boats docked in the slip.

The city expects the bridge to be fully operations by Grandma’s Marathon – if not earlier.

