Special Athletes Shine on Arrowhead Youth Day

More than 350 Athletes Competed at UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – It may be exam week at the University of Minnesota Duluth, but that didn’t stop the school’s athletic facilities from getting a good workout Thursday.

More than 350 athletes with disabilities from 23 Northland schools were on campus for the annual Arrowhead Youth Say presented by the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.

These special competitors spent the day trying a variety of activities. Organizers say their goal is to promote healthy lifestyles for people of all abilities.

“Having an active lifestyle is important to be connected to your community,” said Mark Hanna, Courage Kenny Program Coordinator. “Being able to define yourself by what you do instead of by a clinical diagnosis.”

Arrowhead Youth Day has been happening for more than 25 years.