Study Shows Duluth Roads in Disrepair

Majority of City Streets are Rated Mediocre or Worse

DULUTH, Minn. – A new study By national transportation resarch group TRIP says 69% of Duluth roads are rated either mediocre or poor.

Staggering as that figure is, the number is expected to go up by 80 percent by 2020.

A transportation sales tax raised $100 million in road improvement revenue but officials say they need more help from the state.

“With $100 Million worth of investment over and above our normal revenues the past three years, we stall have infrastructure that needs help,” says Jim Foldesi, St. Louis County Public Works Director. “We’re really asking the state to also step up to the plate and come forward with a meaningful transportation package.”

TRIP’s research shows road improvement funding is expected to decrease by 16% By 2121.