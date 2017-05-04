Superior Councilor Graham Garfield Announces Resignation

SUPERIOR, Wis – FOX 21 has learned Superior city councilor Graham Garfield has changed his mind and is resigning amid charges of domestic abuse, according to council president Dan Olson.

This dramatic turn of events comes just two days after Garfield released a statement saying he would not step down from the council and is “entitled to a fair legal process before judgment.”

Olson told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that Garfield has had a change of heart and feels it is now in his best interested of the city of Superior to leave his seat.

Here’s Garfield’s official statement released at 5 p.m.:

In the two days since I announced I would remain on council, I have seen a negative reaction, and pressure put on other members of the council that distracts from the true purpose of city government. Out of concern for the well-being of the community and wishing no harm upon my colleagues, I announce that I will be stepping down. It has been one of my life’s greatest pleasures to serve the people of this city, and I hope that I can be an asset to the community again some day. I continue to support, as a citizen, a progressive agenda that will benefit all members of the community and make our city a better place to live.

Garfield is accused of pointing a loaded gun at his fiance and biting her head during a dispute and after a day of drinking on April 20.