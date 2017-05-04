Teague Alexy Performs on FOX 21 Ahead of Duluth Homegrown Appearance

Duluth Homegrown Music Festival runs through Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – Music has taken over the city as the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival is well underway.

The festival runs through Sunday, May 7th and will feature two hundred musical acts at multiple venues in Duluth and Superior.

The Greater Downtown Council is sponsoring a Homegrown Trolley over the weekend for a quick and free ride up and down Superior Street.

Teague Alexy and Erik Berry will be playing tonight, Thursday, May 4 at 8:45 p.m. at The Thirsty Pagan.

Teague Alexy recently released his newest album, Circuit Sessions.

The album can be streamed on his website.

For more information head to teaguealexy.com or duluthhomegrown.com.

Teague Alexy also hosts a podcast, Wisecracks & Roadside Flats.