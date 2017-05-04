Thousands of Bottles of Gin Recalled for Too Much Alcohol

(CNN) – Canadian health authorities have launched a nationwide recall of Bombay Sapphire gin after bottles containing nearly double the advertised amount of alcohol were discovered.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the bottles were found to contain 77 percent alcohol by volume rather than the 40 percent, as labeled on the bottle.

The company, which is produced by Bacardi, said up to 6,000 Bombay Sapphire bottles may be affected. The liter bottles were sold only in Canada.

Bacardi said the recall was launched after “an isolated consumer complaint and subsequent quality assurance checks.”

The agency has warned consumers to throw out the bottles or to return them and said there were no reports of anyone becoming sick from drinking the gin.