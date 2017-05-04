Two Arrested in Duluth on Drug Sale Charges

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Monday May 1, at an apartment in the 2300 block of West 6th Street, as a result of an investigation into the sale of controlled substances.

Numerous complaints from neighbors had been received by the LSDVCTF about short-term traffic and other suspicious activity at the apartment.

During the search, investigators recovered methamphetamine, drug packaging,and drug paraphernalia. Twenty-one year old Donald Perry Felver III, of Duluth was arrested on a probable cause charged of 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Disorderly House.

In addition, 23-year-old Kaylin Marie Ostrander, of Duluth was arrested on three outstanding arrest warrants out of St. Louis County for Theft and 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Wednesday, May 3, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office formally charged Donald Felver with 3rd Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance, his bail has been set at $20,000.