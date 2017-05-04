Uber and Lyft are Now Available at Duluth Airport

Have Already Begun Operating There

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Airport Authority Board has approved agreements to allow Uber and Lyft to operate there.

Officials told us those ride-sharing organizations have already signed operating agreements with the airport.

The ridesharing operators will have to pay some fees like the taxi companies do at the airport, to operate there.

“There’s a demand in our region for Uber and Lyft operations,” said Natalie Peterson, communications director at the airport. She went on to say that she believes all commercial vehicle operators should do fine, despite the increase in competition.

Uber and Lyft will be able to pick up passengers in the west parking lot, while taxis can pick up people just outside the airport’s exit.