UMD Chef Heads to National Competition

Cooking Connection: UMD Chef Conor Maki
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – A University of Minnesota Duluth chef is heading to a national competition, the National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS) regional conference.

Conor Maki will be competing against six other chefs from across the country.

Maki won the gold medal at the NACUFS culinary competition in Fargo, N.D. on February 21, 2017.

Conor’s winning dish was a rendition of the comfort food staple pork and beans, named ‘Swine in the Brine.’

The national conference will be held in Nashville, Tenn. this July.

