UWS Celebrates Unity

It was a night of unity on the UWS campus highlighting the diversity established within the student body.

The event called light up the night was hosted by the social work student association to highlight the appreciation for

the value of diversity while also making sure all students feel welcomed.

“This event is really important to our campus because it really highlights our values on diversity inclusion and acceptance. We are a very diverse campus in general so we want to make sure our student’s feel safe and welcomed here.” says organizer Racheal Turner.

Currently 46 countries are represented in the student body.