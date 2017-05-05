2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt to Take Place Saturday

It's a Fundraiser for the Chequamegon Humane Association

ASHLAND, Wis.- The Strut your Mutt 2nd annual Strut your mutt 5k is taking place on Saturday

The Chequamegon Humane Association is encouraging people to come out for a day of fun and exercise. People can run by themselves, bring their friends, or even bring their pets to run in the race. There will be games, activities and even a costume contest. It’s all to raise money for the Humane Association.

“We are building a new shelter, but, while that’s being built we still need to keep our shelter going, pay for bills, keep the lights on, keep heat going and animals fed and veterinary care and all that stuff,” said Kari Olinger, the Executive Director of the Chequamegon Humane Association.

The race is 25 dollars to enter for individuals and 50 dollars for families..