Aimee Tischer Performs on FOX 21 for Duluth Homegrown Music Festival

Tischer's Full Performance Takes Place Tonight

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Homegrown Music Festival is filling the town with some beautiful sounds and it’s continuing through the weekend.

This morning, Aimee Tischer performed on FOX 21 Local News at Eight ahead of her show tonight.

Tischer is playing at Blacklist Artisan Ales tonight, Friday, May 5 at 8:00 p.m.

For more on Tischer’s music and future performances, head to aimeetischermusic.com.

For more on the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival, head to duluthhomegrown.org.