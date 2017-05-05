Cinco de Mayo Celebrated Across the Northland

Mexican Restaurants Busy with People Ordering Festive Food and Drinks

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Northland, people are celebrating Cinco de Mayo by getting their fill of Mexican food and drinks at local restaurants.

Lines were out the door at many places with people waiting to take advantage of holiday specials.

“I think this far north it kind of brings a little bit different atmosphere to a lot of people that are usually stuck in the regular Minnesota type vibe,” says Joe Virant, Service and Beverage Manager at Little Angie’s Cantina in Duluth.

Little Angie’s managers say this is one of their busiest spring days and a great chance for their staff to get ready for summer crowds.