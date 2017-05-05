Duluth May Get New Parking App

Would Cause Less Tickets to be Produced

DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Duluth’s parking services may become much easier to use in the near future as they are trying to allow Northlanders to pay for parking through an app.

The city council is looking into whether they go forward with an agreement with PassportParking Inc., which would supply the app.

City officials said the app could make it easier for the public to avoid getting tickets, as it will send out a reminder to add money to their meter electronically.

“We want our parking options to be both reliable and convenient,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. “This new service demonstrates our commitment as a city to make it easier than ever for residents and tourists alike to enjoy everything we have to offer. As mayor I get my fair share of parking complaints. I’m looking forward to people having this new option, and I’m excited that we’re moving this function into the digital age.”